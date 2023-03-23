Spring Fling canceled for fourth year in a row.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Associated Students of the University of Arizona have confirmed that the annual Spring Fling is canceled for the fourth year in a row.

ASUA has said the student government has been understaffed but they are already working on Spring Fling 2024.

Spring Fling 2024 marks its 50th anniversary. The carnival has been cancelled in previous years due to Covid concerns among other things.