Sporting event tickets easier to buy for people with disabilities thanks to Phoenix man

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Buying a ticket is usually something most of us can do in just a few minutes but for people with accessibility needs it can involve a lot of steps and extra time.
News 4 Tucson has one man's story who is trying to make the process easy.
He's founded an app that lets people with disabilities get accessibility information all in one spot.
"I'm a big soccer fan I root here for phoenix rising," said Victor Ocando Finol. "As a wheelchair user my whole life I've faced different accessibility challenges while attending live sporting events."
Ocando Finol has cerebral palsy and enjoys watching live sporting events but says getting tickets isn't a simple process.
To try and address the need for easier access to live sporting events for those with disabilities Ocando Finol founded "Adapt the Game."
The app helps fans customize their accessibility needs, find venues, access information about ADA compliance, and lists out accessibility features in one spot.
The app can notify the venue when fans arrive.
"Accessibility means I can go to the venue with the same opportunity you can and that is what it's about." said Victor Ocando Finol.
