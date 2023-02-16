Speaker McCarthy visits southern border Thursday

KVOA (TUCSON) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be visiting the southern border Thursday.
This will be his first trip to the southern border since becoming House Majority Leader.
Speaker McCarthy will be leading a congressional delegation. Arizona Representative Juan Ciscomani will also be joining the trip, along with other first-term lawmakers.
McCarthy's plans include traveling to the border patrol's Tucson sector, where he is scheduled to be briefed and given an aerial tour of the border from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
McCarthy made securing the border a key part of his agenda leading up to the House Speaker race during the midterm elections.
Stay with us on-air, online, and on your mobile device as our team follows his visit throughout the day.