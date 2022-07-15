KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida -- SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 reusable rocket on Thursday, launching its 25th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.
The launch marks the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission and the 30th overall launch of the year.
After the stage separation, the Falcon 9 will fell back down to earth, landing on the 'a shortfall of gravitas' Droneship in the Atlantic ocean.
The dragon spacecraft was sent with supplies, equipment and new science investigations to the ISS.
Including study on on the potential for reversing the effects of aging.