SpaceX launches another Starlink Satellite

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California -- SpaceX successfully launched another round of satellites into orbit on Wednesday.
A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force base in California.
The company confirmed the deployment of the 52 Starlink satellites on social media at 8:15 pm.
Falcon 9 is labeled as the world's first orbital class reusable rocket, and the spacecraft involved in Wednesday's launch was previously used in four other missions.
SpaceX has another Falcon 9 launch planned for Thursday. The 67-minute window opens at 7:07 P.M.
The fifth crewed SpaceX flight for NASA also launched for a five month stay on the International Space Station Wednesday.