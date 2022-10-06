 Skip to main content
SpaceX launches another Starlink Satellite

Starlink Sattellite

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California -- SpaceX successfully launched another round of satellites into orbit on Wednesday.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force base in California.

The company confirmed the deployment of the 52 Starlink satellites on social media at 8:15 pm.

Falcon 9 is labeled as the world's first orbital class reusable rocket, and the spacecraft involved in Wednesday's launch was previously used in four other missions.

SpaceX has another Falcon 9 launch planned for Thursday. The 67-minute window opens at 7:07 P.M.

The fifth crewed SpaceX flight for NASA also launched for a five month stay on the International Space Station Wednesday.

