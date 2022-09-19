SpaceX laucnhes another Starlink satellite

SpaceX successfully launched another Starlink mission after five days of delays.
The Falcon-9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Sunday night shortly after 8 PM.
Nearly 15-minutes after liftoff, the rocket released 54 Starlink satellites over the North Atlantic Ocean, the satellites totaled about 37,000 pounds.
The mission began Tuesday night when the launch team called off a countdown due to weather.
Similar conditions caused the launch to be delayed throughout the week bringing SpaceX to announce on Saturday evening that the mission would be delayed until Sunday night.
Sunday's launch marked SpaceX's 42nd Falcon Nine launch so far this year.