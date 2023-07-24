Southwest Tucson residents pick up the pieces after devastating storm

TUCSON (KVOA) - Residents on Tucson's southwest side are busy picking up the pieces after a power storm moved through Sunday leaving a trail of destruction.
The area was littered with debris and down trees, saguaros and power lines. Some mobile homes were flipped over.
Salvador Rivera and his father spent the day trying to repair their battered home. Rivera said it's the worst storm he's seen in the area in his 28 years at the home.
“The first one since I’ve been alive that’s been this bad and effected the whole neighborhood, I mean trees down that I’ve grown up with they’ve just been demolished," he said.
The storm ripped off the roof of his Jeep and forcefully blew it into the porch of his home. They have lost power going on over 24 hours without AC, making it to unbearably hot to make repairs.
"I only slept an hour it's just too hot," he said.
Jimmy McQueen lives nearby and had trees in his yard fall over, his home faced only minimal damage but he worries about his neighbors as long as the powers out.
“Just hope to get the power back on so a lot of these older people don’t get heat stroke," he said.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they received no reports of any deaths or serious injuries as a result of the storm.