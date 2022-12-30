Southwest plans to resume normal operations Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — After more than 10,000 cancelations on Southwest Airlines across the country, the airline says it plans to resume normal operations Friday.
They released this statement Thursday:
"We plan to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, December 30th. We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
This statement comes after about a week of around 2,000 cancelations a day. That caused the Tucson International Airport to be filled with Southwest passengers trying to figure out if their flight was canceled or if they would have to reschedule.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, out of 13 Southwest flights scheduled to depart from the Tucson International Airport, only two of the flights have been canceled. All Southwest arrivals are scheduled to land on time as well.
Remember that the status of your flight could change at any minute. If you are catching a flight, make sure you're checking in on its status to save yourself a trip to the airport if anything does change.
Tucson International Airport Flight Arrivals Departures (flytucson.com)