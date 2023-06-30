 Skip to main content
Southwest Foothills, Los Niños 8-10 Little League advance in playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Little League

TUCSON (KVOA) - Little League teams across Southern Arizona are going toe-to-toe in district playoffs.

There were two elimination games in the 8-10 year-old bracket at Manzanita Park Friday.

Southwest Foothills and Los Niños 8-10 Little League kept their District 12 championship hopes alive with wins at Manzanita Park.

Los Niños doubled up San Xavier 18-9.

Los Niños jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead after two innings. With bases loaded in the third, Zaniel Estrada hit it to short. San Xavier had a pair of errors, scoring Izik Federico and Julian Franco. That extended Los Niños lead to 7-1.

Los Ninos Little League

San Xavier trailed 8-2 in the third. Royce Otero hit a chopper to score Daniel Vecerra. That cut the lead down to five. 

In the end, Los Niños dominated all game long to stay alive in the district playoffs. 

Across the park, Southwest Foothills cruised by Cactus 15-4. 

Southwest Pitcher Joe Marti was off to a great start on the mound. He struck out two of his first four batters. 

With a runner on in the bottom of the first, Cactus threw a wild pitch. Jordan Rosales capitalized, scoring from third to give Southwest a 1-0 lead. 

Southwest Foothills 8-10 LL

Still in the first, Ayden Loya hit one right over the shortstop's head. David Urquides and Ayden Lopez scored to make it 4-0 after one. 

It was all Southwest Foothills as it advances in the District 12 playoffs. 

Both teams continue their playoff runs Saturday. 

