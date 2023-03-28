Southwest Fire Awareness Week can help you prepare for wildfire season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Southwest Fire Awareness Week started this week.

Every year the Department of Forestry and Fire Management aims to raise awareness about wildfire prevention and risk reduction before peak fire season. Southwest Fire Awareness Week runs from March 26 – April 1.

Governor Katie Hobbs and the DFFM kicked off the week with the agency’s annual wildland fire outlook briefing at the State Capitol on Monday. The department gave an update on 2023 weather projections and other conditions that influence fire behavior.

The DFFM asks that residents and visitors do their part to prevent wildfires because teamwork is key to prevent and help reduce wildfires.

DFFM’s Arizona Dispatch Center says 1,444 wildfires were reported, and 941 of those were caused by people. Almost a quarter of a million acres burned statewide in 2022.

Some residents may feel a level of complacency with all of the recent rainfall. The rainfall could in fact lead to a dry, dense fuel bed once conditions dry out.

The DFFM has a few key tips to remember to help prevent fires: