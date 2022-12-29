Southwest cancels more flights Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The travel nightmare continues for passengers on Southwest Airlines as flights continue to get canceled Thursday.
Southwest has canceled over 2,000 flights scheduled to take off Thursday, in addition to the 11,000 already canceled in the past week.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the only Southwest flight leaving Tucson Thursday morning is to Chicago at 8:15 a.m. Southwest flights to Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas have all been canceled.
Part of the frustration for travelers is that they say they aren't finding out that their flight has been canceled or delayed until they get to the airport.
“No one let us know last night or maybe even early this morning that all flights had been canceled,” said Southwest passenger Robert Miller.
To try and contact the airline, thousands of passengers have taken to Twitter to post their concerns and ask for any sort of response.
It might look quiet now, but today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the entire year! ✈️ We’re live at @TucsonAirport with what you need to know if you’re traveling this holiday season. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/yWjFbSCd5M— Megan Spector (@meganspectortv) December 23, 2022
Southwest tweeted, "On the heels of wide-scale disruptions, we're working diligently to safely recover our operation and accommodate displaced customers & crews. We know this is unacceptable & sincerely apologize."