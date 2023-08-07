Southside hit and run kills one man, seriously injures another

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead and another hospitalized after a crash on Tucson’s southside.
On Aug. 6, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Valencia Rd. for the reports of a crash involving a vehicle and two men.
According to the Tucson Police department officers located the two men in the road.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department took the second man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to detectives, both men were in the westbound lane of Valencia Rd. when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
Both pedestrians were mid-block and not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this collision to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.