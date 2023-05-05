 Skip to main content
Southside El Guero Canelo is open after a small fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - El Guero Canelo is open after a fire Friday morning.

Tucson Fire Department responded to a small fire at El Guero Canelo on Friday morning.

The fire happened in a shed just south of the southside location at 12th Ave.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

