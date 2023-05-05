Southside El Guero Canelo is open after a small fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - El Guero Canelo is open after a fire Friday morning.
Tucson Fire Department responded to a small fire at El Guero Canelo on Friday morning.
The fire happened in a shed just south of the southside location at 12th Ave.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated as more information is made available.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE