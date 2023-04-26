Southern Arizona's equal opportunity D.R.E.A.M. Job Fair returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southern Arizona's largest disability job fair will be here in Tucson Wednesday. The D.R.E.A.M. Job Fair is back, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kino Event Center, 2805 East Ajo Way.

The goal with this job fair is simple, creating equal opportunities for everyone in our community.

“Everybody deserves an equal opportunity, obviously,” said Matthew Flores with Goodwill of Southern Arizona. “There are lots of individuals with tons of talent and potential that they can provide to the community. I think employers just need to realize that there's this talent pool there.”

The D.R.E.A.M. Job Fair will connect job seekers with employers who are committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace. Specifically, it’s aiming to make sure folks with disabilities get opportunities at employment.

There will be more than 40 employers in a variety of industries including retail, food services, health care and more.

And if you're attending this fair Wednesday, you will find more than just employers in the room.

“In addition to all the employers we have about 16 resource tables,” said Jody Gardner with Banner Health. “So when folks come to the job fair, they can talk to employers, and if they need additional assistance, whether it's health care, or employment services, or food assistance or housing, we're going to have those resources there available.”

You can find more information about this job fair here.