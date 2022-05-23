Southern Arizonans gear up for Memorial Day travel

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to AAA, this Memorial Day is expected to be one of the busiest in two years.
Despite inflation and rising gas prices, experts tell News 4 Tucson they estimate three million more Americans will be traveling during the holiday.
"Since Memorial Day is the kick off for summer travel season, it's really giving us a good glimpse of what people's travel plans are and what they want to do this summer," said AAA spokesperson Aldo Vasquez.
Travelers tell News 4 Tucson, inflation and rising gas prices will not stop them from traveling this summer.
"I have friends and family outside of Southern Arizona that I haven't seen in years," Elissa Pluess said. "I really want to try and see them as much as possible."
AAA also adds this Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days.