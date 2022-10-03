Southern Arizona students encouraged to walk to school this week

It's 'Walk-N-Roll' week here in Southern Arizona schools.
It's a week dedicated to encouraging students to walk, bike, even skateboard to school - instead of driving.
This week is all about staying active and helping our environment. But at Los Amigos Elementary School, this is something they encourage every week with their walking school bus program that gives staff and students the opportunity to walk to school together every Wednesday morning.
"We get good exercise, we walk pretty far," said Gabriel Wood.
Gabriel Wood is in 5th grade at Los Amigos. He says he's been walking with this program since kindergarten.
"It kind of wakes me up in the morning, just whenever I'm walking around," he said.
Gabriel tells News 4 Tucson, that it's something he looks forward to every week.
"It's super fun. Just to get out and talk to your friends and stuff. And to walk around and not be lazy," said Gabriel.
Every Wednesday, about 90 to 120 students walk with staff to school.
"The kids love it, the parents love it, it's just a fun thing we do on Wednesdays," said Los Amigos librarian Jennifer Flores.
But it's more than just a fun activity.
"Besides the health benefit of getting your energy on and getting some of our kids have extra energy, getting that calm down so they're ready to learn. The other health benefit is that they're not breathing in the air, the fumes, from the cars that are dropping them off," said Flores.
This is one of the goals of this week set by the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.
"Trying to reduce congestion around schools, which will ultimately improve air pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emission," said Natalie Shepp with PDEQ.
Shepp says it's crucial to teach kids at a young age the importance of helping the environment.
"Ultimately we'd like to instill that value in children to really be thinking about it from a young age that their actions and how they get around, will affect the public health of our entire community," said Shepp.
Tuesday, at the Board of Supervisors meeting, they will be asking that the first week of October is titled as 'Walk-N-Roll Week', to continue this encouragement every year.