Southern Arizona saw it's first tornado warning of the 2023 Monsoon Wednesday evening

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong thunderstorms were a big issue Wednesday night across much of Southern Arizona and we had our first tornado warning of the 2023 monsoon on Wednesday night in central Pima county.
Tornadoes are rare in Southern Arizona because tornadoes need a bit more moisture than what we can provide in the desert but sometimes they occur during monsoon in the strongest storms.
On Wednesday night, a tornado warning was issued at 8:03 p.m. A thunderstorm was building up with 70 mph winds and eventually showed enough rotation for the national weather service to issue a tornado warning.
Tornado warnings don't last as long here as they do in the plains or in the East and it was canceled at 8:16 p.m., but it makes you think what are the chances of us getting one in Tucson?
We have abundant moisture at times during monsoon and excessive heat that could lead to tornado development but we don't have both at the same time.
We also do not have a strong jet stream over our state during Monsoon that is important because it can supercharge thunderstorms acting as a vacuum at upper levels to influence thunderstorms closer towards the ground.
Another big issue particularly for the City of Tucson is that many storms that can produce tornadoes move east to west and in order for a storm strong enough to make a tornado to reach Tucson it will likely have to cross over the Rincon mountains and mountains typically tear thunderstorms down.