Southern Arizona saw it's first tornado warning of the 2023 Monsoon Wednesday evening

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES...

At 640 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving
west at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Southern Arizona saw it's first tornado warning of the 2023 Monsoon Wednesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado-9-news

A tornado touches down in Falcon, Colorado and causes damage at a storage yard.

Photo Credit: 9News (NBC affiliate)

 By Heart of Illinois ABC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong thunderstorms were a big issue Wednesday night across much of Southern Arizona and we had our first tornado warning of the 2023 monsoon on Wednesday night in central Pima county.

Tornadoes are rare in Southern Arizona because tornadoes need a bit more moisture than what we can provide in the desert but sometimes they occur during monsoon in the strongest storms.

On Wednesday night, a tornado warning was issued at 8:03 p.m. A thunderstorm was building up with 70 mph winds and eventually showed enough rotation for the national weather service to issue a tornado warning.

Tornado warnings don't last as long here as they do in the plains or in the East and it was canceled at 8:16 p.m., but it makes you think what are the chances of us getting one in Tucson?

We have abundant moisture at times during monsoon and excessive heat that could lead to tornado development but we don't have both at the same time.

We also do not have a strong jet stream over our state during Monsoon that is important because it can supercharge thunderstorms acting as a vacuum at upper levels to influence thunderstorms closer towards the ground.

Another big issue particularly for the City of Tucson is that many storms that can produce tornadoes move east to west and in order for a storm strong enough to make a tornado to reach Tucson it will likely have to cross over the Rincon mountains and mountains typically tear thunderstorms down.

Tags

Recommended for you