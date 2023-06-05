Southern Arizona Rescue Association seeks volunteers for search and rescue team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Southern Arizona Rescue Association will be hosting a recruitment drive, searching for volunteers to join their effort in making a difference in the community.
SARA is a volunteer-based organization committed to providing search and rescue services in Pima County.
People who are interested must be over the age of 18, and according to SARA, have a passion for hiking, the outdoors, and a strong desire to give back.
As a member of the team, volunteers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced rescuers, develop critical skills, and contribute to saving lives.
During the drive, SARA will host two informational sessions where interested individuals will be able to learn more about their mission, meet current team members, and learn more about the role of a rescuer.
The recruiting events will take place on both June 13th and July 6th at 7pm, at the SARA house, located just north of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area Overflow Parking Lot, at 5990 N Sabino Canyon Road.
According to SARA, hiking is the only prerequisite for this volunteer position, as selected volunteers will undergo an intensive three-month training program covering essential areas such as land navigation, technical rope rescue, wilderness medicine, and leadership skills.
For more information about SARA and to RSVP for the upcoming recruitment events, visit their website at sarci.org/sara.
