Southern Arizona prepsters power Utah back to WCWS

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Softball is not in the Women's College World Series this year, but that doesn't mean Southern Arizona doesn't have a rooting interest.
Utah advanced to Oklahoma City on Sunday by winning their home Super Regional series against San Diego State.
The Utes (42-14) are led in the pitching circle by junior left-hander Mariah Lopez. Lopez graduated from Peoria Centennial High School where she played her junior and senior prep seasons.
Her first two high school season however were spent at Cienega High School in Vail where she helped led the Bobcats to back-to-back Conference 5A state championships (2017, 2018).
There are also two Canyon del Oro Dorados on the Utes roster.
Graduate senior Ellessa Bonstrom has played all five of her collegiate seasons in Salt Lake City. This season she became the all-time leader in runs batted in for the Utes.
Bonstrom started all four of her prep seasons at CDO, batting .469 while smacking 30 home runs. She graduated in 2018 one season after she helped lead the Dorados to the Conference 4A state championship.
Halle Morris also played on that 2017 CDO state championship team.
She went 10-1 as a starting pitcher for the Dorados on their way to a state final victory over Peoria Sunrise Mountain. Morris finished her high school career with a 26-5 pitching record while batting .417.
She is in her 4th Utah season, contributing both as a hitter and a pitcher. Morris hit a two-run home run at Hillenbrand Stadium earlier this month in the Utes 7-4 upset victory over UCLA to win the Pac-12 Tournament championship.
Utah is back in the WCWS for the first since 1994.