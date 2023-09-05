Southern Arizona police cars adding an unexpected but helpful resource to vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police cars around Southern Arizona have new additions to their vehicles - and it's not what you'd expect.
A duffle bag full of books now sits in the trunk of police cars in 22 departments around our state.
Why books? Well, when there's a crisis situation like a car accident, and there's a child involved, the officers can give a book to the child to distract them from the situation.
Helping kids turn the page during situations like this is a group called Southern Arizona Book Heroes.
Jennifer Turner-Jones, founder of Southern Arizona Book Heroes says, “We're not just handing out a book. We're handing out hope, strength, courage, it can even be healing for some kids.”
Southern Arizona Book Heroes will be holding a book drive with Barnes and Noble to help collect these books on Nov. 11.
