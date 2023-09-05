 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Arizona police cars adding an unexpected but helpful resource to vehicles

  • 0
police-lights-car-mgn.jpg
By adwpadmin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police cars around Southern Arizona have new additions to their vehicles - and it's not what you'd expect.

A duffle bag full of books now sits in the trunk of police cars in 22 departments around our state.

Why books? Well, when there's a crisis situation like a car accident, and there's a child involved, the officers can give a book to the child to distract them from the situation.

Helping kids turn the page during situations like this is a group called Southern Arizona Book Heroes.

Jennifer Turner-Jones, founder of Southern Arizona Book Heroes says, “We're not just handing out a book. We're handing out hope, strength, courage, it can even be healing for some kids.”

Southern Arizona Book Heroes will be holding a book drive with Barnes and Noble to help collect these books on Nov. 11.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you