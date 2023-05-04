Southern Arizona lawmakers react to anticipated end of Title 42

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some prominent Southern Arizona lawmakers are sounding the alarm for the likely end of Title 42 next week.
U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema fears the end of the Covid19 era policy will lead to a sudden surge of people at the border on top of the record numbers that have already been seen.
"The strain we expect to see in Southern Arizona will be severe," she said.
Sinema believes the Biden Administration hasn't done well on the border and believes the Presidents decision to send 1,500 military troops to assist CBP is going to do little to counteract what's expected.
"I can't get them to tell me how much capacity we have for holding individuals when they are apprehended, can't get enough information about how many buses will be available or drivers," she said.
News 4 Tucson asked Sinema what she has done as a lawmaker to help figure out the clearly complex and highly politicized issue.
She said she's already hosted two trips to the border with other lawmakers from both parties and plans another bipartisan trip to Nogales later this month.
Congressman Juan Ciscomani agrees the impacts to Southern Arizona could be significant.
"We are looking at 150,000 a month for 25 consecutive months that's unsustainable and with lifting of title 42 we are expecting more than that," he said.
Ciscomani immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 11, he said there certainly needs to be adjustments made to our nation's immigration system but believes the Biden Administration policies have contributed to a deadly situation for migrants.
He believes the deployment of military to the border is too little too late.
"More traffic is going to continue to come up the same messaging of an open border has continued to be sent by this administration and that's what's causing a big part of the problems we are dealing with," Ciscomani said.
Sinema told us that Governor Katie Hobbs would be sending Arizona National Guard troops to the border. News 4 Tucson reached out to the Governor's Office who told us more than 280 troops were already at the border.