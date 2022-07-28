Southern Arizona is getting ready for the Primary Election

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are just six days away from the primary elections. The state of Arizona is taking measures to ensure a smooth and clean voting process.

The Secretary of State's Office, along with the Pima County Elections Department, is doing their part to get ready.

The Secretary of State's Office will hold a mock election to test the election result reporting system Thursday.

The Pima County Elections Office will be holding a news conference to make sure everyone feels confident about the new voting protocols.

This election, rather than go to a designated voting precinct in your area, you will instead go to any of the 129 voting centers throughout the county. You can find the of Vote Center here: Location Addresses

The last day to mail voted ballots through USPS was Tuesday. This means if you are still holding on to your ballot, you have until Friday to vote early in person.

Primary Election 2022: What to know TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Primary Election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here is what y…

After this day, you can bring your ballot to the vote centers on election day, which is Tuesday.