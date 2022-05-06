South Dakota girl goes viral after chugging wine during first communion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CNN) - A young girl's first communion is supposed to be a memorable occasion.
But a South Dakota seven-year-old's first sacrament became so memorable it went viral on TikTok.
All because she couldn't get enough of the communion wine.
It was her first communion, and when the priest gave 7-year-old Brynley Heidebrink a wafer.
But when Father Andrew Young handed Brynley the chalice, she tipped it back and chugged, and chugged and chugged.
Guzzling the wine till even Father Andy couldn't hide his astonishment.
She then folded her hands and exited gracefully.
"The angelic walk away left me dead," posted one fan.
Reporter: "Did she actually empty the chalice?"
Mother, Stefanie Heidebrink: "Yeah, I think so."
Her mom says Brynley was a bit nervous about the wine beforehand, asking, "How much am I supposed to drink again? And I literally told her, 'just tip it back, let it touch your lips, you don't even have to swallow.'"
She didn't just swallow, she wallowed in it.
"I'm like why did you drink so much?" Stefanie said. "Do you remember?"
"I don't know," Brynley responded.
The Brandon, S.D. girl told mom she didn't even like the taste.
After the wine went down the hatch, they sat down for spaghetti dinner.
"She was a little talkative and her cheeks were just flushed the entire night," Stefanie said.
This is a kid whose favorite drink is normally. It was as if her first communion coincided with happy hour.