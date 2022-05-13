Sources: 2 detained in fatal hit-and-run on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arrests have been made in connection to the hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Tucson's north side Friday.

News 4 Tucson has learned that Pima County Sheriff's Department has two people in custody in reference to the hit-and-run crash that occurred near Sunrise Drive and Swan Road Friday morning.

The man who died in connection to the crash was said to be in his 50s.

The next of kin has been notified, according to PCSD.

After the area was initially closed in reference to the collision, it is currently opened for all directions of traffic.

