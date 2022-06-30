Some Tucsonans opting out of holiday travel this Fourth of July

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 828 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 836 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Some Tucsonans opting out of holiday travel this Fourth of July

gas pump
TUCSON (KVOA) — Millions of people may be hitting the road this holiday weekend, but not everyone is on board.

"Staying home, staying in town just because of the gas prices. I usually go up to Phoenix or California, not doing it this time," said Brenda Sabado.

According to AAA, over 700,000 Arizonans will be hitting the road and overall, over 900,000 Arizonans will get behind the wheel or plan to take to the skies for the holiday weekend.

"I would like to go to the lake or something but the gas prices are just too expensive," said Bianca Jimenez.

Others tell News 4 Tucson, flying is out of the question this holiday.

"All the flights are just backed up and I don't want to go through that trouble, so if we go, we go by car," said Mai Chau.

With the gas average at $5.22 per gallon for Arizona, others are putting the brakes on holidays, for now.

"Just trying to make it home to Texas and spend time with my family. I'm done for the holidays," said Alex Patrick.

