Some Tucsonans opting out of holiday travel this Fourth of July

TUCSON (KVOA) — Millions of people may be hitting the road this holiday weekend, but not everyone is on board.

"Staying home, staying in town just because of the gas prices. I usually go up to Phoenix or California, not doing it this time," said Brenda Sabado.

According to AAA, over 700,000 Arizonans will be hitting the road and overall, over 900,000 Arizonans will get behind the wheel or plan to take to the skies for the holiday weekend.

"I would like to go to the lake or something but the gas prices are just too expensive," said Bianca Jimenez.

Others tell News 4 Tucson, flying is out of the question this holiday.

"All the flights are just backed up and I don't want to go through that trouble, so if we go, we go by car," said Mai Chau.

With the gas average at $5.22 per gallon for Arizona, others are putting the brakes on holidays, for now.

"Just trying to make it home to Texas and spend time with my family. I'm done for the holidays," said Alex Patrick.