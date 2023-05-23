Some teachers push for change as TUSD school board reviews district code of conduct

TUCSON - (KVOA) As schools finish one school year and prepare for the next, some teachers in Southern Arizona's largest school district say the Tucson Unified School District code of conduct has to be better enforced and be more consistent at the middle and high school levels.
Some teachers showed up to the school district's governing board meeting Tuesday night to push for change.
Cristobal Santa Cruz is a history at Pueblo High School. He has spent decades in the classroom. Santa Cruz tells News 4 Tucson recently he has heard stories from fellow who've had to endure situations that are unacceptable.
"Really sad stories of sometimes teachers getting physically assaulted, verbally abused and this current code of conduct was ineffective in changing this behavior," Santa Cruz said.
Josephine Rincon also teaches at Pueblo High.
"We have our young people who are showing up on campus, but they're not just going to class," Rincon. "There's not a lot of learning when students are in the hallways. I really believe this isn't just an educational issue, this is a community issue. These students are going to be our neighbors. They're going to vote and we really need them in the classroom."
News 4 Tucson spoke with TUSD Board President Dr. Ravi Shah Tuesday night.
"You know every time I go to a school to visit and talk to teachers, everyone talks about the need for an updated code of conduct," Shah said. "So, I'm glad that our district is moving forward with an updated code of conduct, and hopefully make a decision to support the work of our code of conduct committee in about three weeks."
Shah would like to see any updates or revisions approved by June so principals, assistant principals, teachers, social workers and staff can get familiar with new policies and procedures.