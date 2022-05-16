Some students 'can't trust anybody' after Tucson High counselor arrested for sex with minor

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former counselor finds herself on the wrong side of the law.

On Friday, News 4 Tucson reported police arrested Zobella Brazil Vinik for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student from Tucson High School.

Some parents told News 4 Tucson, they are both outraged and concerned over the allegations.

They questioned, "How can an adult allegedly do this to a 15-year-old?"

Yazmin Valles said two of her nephews attend Tucson High.

"It's shocking," she said about the situation with the school counselor. "It's terrible."

Zobella Brazil Vinik who was placed on administrative leave on May 4. She resigned the following day and was arrested by Tucson Police Department last Wednesday.

"Now, it's really scary that a person you are supposed to trust your kids with comes down to doing this," Laura Luna, another Tucson Unified School District parent said.

"She's a pedophile," one student said. "I'm scared to come to school because of people like that. I don't know who is preying on me."

Others students voiced outrage.

"The whole experience is pretty scary," another student said. "I don't think I can trust anyone at this point."

Another student who spoke to News 4 Tucson over the phone summed up what the students were feeling on Monday.

"We all feel pretty disgusted over what happened," the student said. "Like, we can't talk about people, not trusting counselors anymore, some they just developed trust issues with staff because of this."

However, some students say they will get past this because they believe Tucson High School is a good school.

They said a few bad apples should not ruin it for everyone.