Some Eloy, Arizona City residents still without power after lines damaged in Sunday's storm

ELOY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Residents in Eloy and Arizona City are expected to go another night without power after Sunday's storm caused several power outages in Pinal County.
At around 8 p.m. Sunday, Pinal County officials shared that a large monsoon storm knocked out the power of more than 10,000 residents in Casa Grande, City of Eloy and Picacho.
Recent storms caused damage, leaving poles & large transmission structures down. Crews are working 24/7, but this takes time to do safely. Some customers are in an extended outage, & we encourage you to have a backup plan & know available resources. Info: https://t.co/f9cXLMAMri. pic.twitter.com/OGvD9CP1HG— APS (@apsFYI) July 18, 2022
After APS officials shared that its transmission systems received extensive damage from the active weather, the outage extended for about 9,000 people.
While cooling shelters and dry ice distribution sites were setup to help residents without power, APS shared that it expected to return power back to the remaining affected households in Eloy and Arizona City by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
However, due to high winds, the estimated time of restoration was pushed back to 1 a.m.
Estimated time to restore pushed back to 1AM due to high winds & the safety of the @apsFYI crews who work in bucket trucks high in the air. Thanks for patience. ETR is fluid and we do our best to safely restore power. Check outage map for latest updates. https://t.co/h8gCHJlnGR— Richard Rosales (@APS_Rich) July 20, 2022
Officials have not yet released how many residents are still without power at this time.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency in reference to the power outages Tuesday, one day after the City of Eloy made a similar declaration.
A Community Fund has been established to provide resources to Pinal County Residents impacted by the power outages caused by Sunday night's storm (7/17). To donate, select "AZ City/Eloy Funds" from the drop-down menu. https://t.co/mHkkApu8CG— Pinal County - Government 🌵 (@PinalCounty) July 19, 2022