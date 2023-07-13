Some areas around Tucson will be more prone to flooding during monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the monsoon ramps up, we will likely see some flooding on the roadways. The city has prepared for this ahead of time.
The Tucson Department of Transportation runs Operation Splash every year, which is when they put up signs like this one in front of roadways that are most likely to flood.
There are hundreds of dip crossings around Tucson that will have these flood signs where flash flooding is most possible. The Tucson Department of Transportation put these out before June 15th and they will keep them out until September.
The area that is most prone to flooding will be the Foothills especially towards the Ventana Canyon area. Even though the fire was not as big as the bighorn there are still burn scars from the Ventana fire which can cause flash flooding down the mountain.
Other areas to watch for potential flash flooding will be areas that see significant rainfall multiple days in a row.
This has happened a few times during the last couple monsoons especially on the west side and in the foothills but can just as easily happen anywhere else.