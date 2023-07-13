 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Some areas around Tucson will be more prone to flooding during monsoon

By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the monsoon ramps up, we will likely see some flooding on the roadways. The city has prepared for this ahead of time.

The Tucson Department of Transportation runs Operation Splash every year, which is when they put up signs like this one in front of roadways that are most likely to flood.

There are hundreds of dip crossings around Tucson that will have these flood signs where flash flooding is most possible. The Tucson Department of Transportation put these out before June 15th and they will keep them out until September.

The area that is most prone to flooding will be the Foothills especially towards the Ventana Canyon area. Even though the fire was not as big as the bighorn there are still burn scars from the Ventana fire which can cause flash flooding down the mountain.

Other areas to watch for potential flash flooding will be areas that see significant rainfall multiple days in a row.

This has happened a few times during the last couple monsoons especially on the west side and in the foothills but can just as easily happen anywhere else.