Soggy morning

A few more rounds of valley rain and mountain snow before this winter storm heads east. After the rain and snow come to an end, frigid temperatures will be the next impact!
We are waking up to wet roadways thanks to rainfall overnight and early this morning so give yourself plenty of extra time for the commute. It will be windy at times with off and on rain and snow this morning before showers begin to decrease this afternoon and evening.
The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect above 6,000 feet across Southeastern Arizona until 11 PM tonight. Expect road closures or delays due to slick and slushy roads and low visibility from blowing snow! Always call the Mt Lemmon Hotline number before heading up there. (520) 547-7510
Around 16"+ of snow has fallen on Mt Lemmon with more on the way! Snow totals including yesterday and Sunday will climb up to around 24” north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina, Rincon, Pinaleno, Galiuro and White Mountains. Snow totals will range from 8” to 16” in the Chiricahua, Santa Rita and Huachuca Mountains. The snow level will drop down to valley floors east of Tucson this evening but only flurries are expected as most of the moisture will be gone by that time.
We've already seen over 1.0" at the Tucson International Airport with totals ranging from 0.15" to over 2.0" across Southeastern Arizona so far! Rainfall totals through today will be highest to the north and northeast of Tucson with 2.0” to 3.0" possible and 0.5" to 1.5" for the rest of Southeastern Arizona including Tucson!
Highs will only warm into the 50s for the warmest spots most of this week with lows in the teens, 20s and 30s beginning tomorrow morning. Expect more of the same through this weekend. Patchy to widespread frost can be expected. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants and Pipes).
- Today: Off and on AM showers then partly cloudy (60% --> 20%). High: 55°
- Tonight: Cold and partly cloudy. Low: 36°
- Tomorrow: Cold start, tons of sunshine. High: 55°