SOFTBALL: Salpointe's Mares strikes out 14 in win over Foothills

TUCSON (KVOA) -- One thing you can't argue about Tuesday night's 12-1 softball win for Salpointe Catholic over Catalina Foothills, Lancers pitcher Gianna Mares was dominant in the circle.
Whether she pitched a no-hitter or not is up for debate.
The junior right-hander had a perfect game in the 4th inning when the Falcons Riley Crane smacked a sharp grounder to Lancers shortstop Logan Cole. Cole fielded the ball cleanly and made a low throw to first base which Salpointe's Alma Garcia was not able to glove.
After the game when each team posted it's stats. The Lancers' indicated they ruled the play an error on Cole. The Falcons stats indicated a base hit for Crane.
After the next batter, Genon Thomas, reached on a fly ball that was dropped by Lancers right fielder Jordan Johnson, Mares struck out the final six hitters she faced to complete what the Salpointe Catholic softball twitter account classified as a no-hitter.
NFHS rules generally indicate the home team's scorebook is the official book for the game. Tuesday night's game was played at Salpointe Catholic's Nancy Roy Field.
Mares (11-0) faced just two batters over the minimum for the five-inning run-rule affair and finished with 14 strikeout.
She has seven double-digit strike out performances this season and is averaging 11 strikeouts per seven innings pitched this season. Mares has eight hitless innings over her last two appearances with 22 strikeouts.
The Lancers scored four runs in the second inning and seven in the third to blow the game open. Gianna Payne and Yannixa Acuna each drove in three runs. Anyssa Wild, Jordan Johnson and Krista Martinez all had a pair of RBIs.
Salpointe Catholic (21-2) has won three straight Conference 4A state championships and is ranked No. 1 again this season.
Catalina Falcons is currently sitting in the 6th spot of Conference 5A. The Falcons last won a state championship in 2016 (Division III).
