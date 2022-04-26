SOFTBALL: It was a happy homecoming for the Vaqueras

TUCSON (KVOA) -- With a roster chalk full of Southern Arizona representation, No. 8 Central Arizona came into Tucson on Tuesday and swept a softball doubleheader from the Pima Aztecs.
The Vaqueras (42-5, 33-5) beat PCC 3-1 and 15-1 to take a step closer to wrapping up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division I Region I tournament.
Pima (17-21, 17-21) is also in. The Aztecs are firmly planted in the fourth and final post-season position.
CAC has seven players who competed on the prep scene in Southern Arizona. Two of the Vaqueras leading hitters Rio Rico's Nicol Ley and Tucson's Ana Rodriguez are batting .521 and .419 respectively.
Rodriguez is one of the best pitchers in the ACCAC. She dominated the Aztecs in Game 2 to raise her season record to 17-1 record. The sophomore also has hit 17 home runs and driven in a program-high 64 runs.
Marana twins Kyana (19) and Kyra Vieux (9) have combined for 28 stolen bases.
Pima freshman Alejandra Castro provided the Aztecs lone run in Game 1 with a solo home run, her second on the campaign.
Pima wraps up the regular season with a doubleheader on Saturday at South Mountain.
STANDINGS (DIV. I REGION I)
- (37-1) Yavapai (45-2)
- (33-5) Central Arizona (42-5)
- (31-6) Eastern Arizona (39-8)
- (17-21) Pima (17-21)
- (7-29) Arizona Western (12-33)
