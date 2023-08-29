Social media car-theft trend leads to three underage arrests in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Three underage people have been arrested in connection to a car theft ring in Douglas.
On July 26th, the Douglas Police Department began an investigation into a string of vehicle thefts.
According to the DPD, all of the vehicles were Kia brand and the underage suspects learned how to steal this brand of vehicle from a social media trend.
The suspects were released to guardians pending court hearings.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the DPD.
