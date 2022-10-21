SOCCER: Wildcats come up with yet another road shutout

SEATTLE, WA - Arizona Soccer secured its third win in conference play on Thursday, defeating Washington in Seattle, 1-0.
The win marks the Wildcats' (6-6-2, 3-4 Pac-12) first victory over the Huskies (8-4-3, 2-3-1 Pac-12) since 2018 and its first win in Seattle since 2005.
For goalkeeper Hope Hisey is was her fifth shutout of the season. The Tucson, Ariz., native has totaled 18 shutouts over the course of her career.
Arizona continues its road trip at Washington State with a 12 p.m. PT matchup Sunday, Oct. 23.
You can read more about Thursday's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
Copyright 2022 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.