SOCCER: Rendon’s go-ahead header sparks Pima Men's rally past Mesa in Region Semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

MESA -- No. 3 seeded Pima Soccer trailed 1-0 but rallied off three unanswered goals to beat No. 2 seeded Mesa 3-1 in the NJCAA Division II Region I semifinals. The Aztecs (10-2-2) advance to Saturday’s Region I championship game.

With the game tied at 1-1, sophomore Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) set up a corner kick and found his target in sophomore Daniel Rendon (Tucson Magnet HS), who headed the ball into the goal for the score putting the Aztecs up 2-1 with 12:20 left in regulation.

Daniel Rendon (22) Pima Soccer

Daniel Rendon (19) celebrating after scoring eventual game-winning goal for Pima in Region Semifinal

POSTGAME INTERVIEW: Daniel Rendon talks about the Aztecs 3-1 win over Mesa

Brian Vu and Nicholas Bianchi scored the Aztecs others two goals. Freshman goalkeeper Cristian Sattin finished the game with eight saves.

The Aztecs will play at No. 1 seeded Phoenix College on Saturday. The Aztecs fell to the Bears in last year’s Region I, Division II Final in penalty kicks. The teams played to a 2-2 tie on September 17.

