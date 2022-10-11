SOCCER: Aztecs 1-0 triumph is a milestone victory for Cosgrove

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There is a new Mr. 400 in Southern Arizona and his name is Dave Cosgrove.
No. 5 Pima Men's Soccer scored with less than four minutes to play in the second overtime Tuesday night to beat visiting Paradise Valley 1-0.
The victory was the 400th for Cosgrove coaching the PCC men's program. He began that run in the 20th century (1998). Cosgrove has led Pima to three national finals, winning twice (2018, 2021).
The Aztecs (9-1-2, 6-1-2) secured the milestone in their final home match of the season on a goal by JinYoung Hwang. It was the freshman midfielder's first goal of the season.
Pima will play their final regular season game on October 18 at Arizona Western.
They will more than likely be the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Region I tournament behind rival Phoenix.
The winner of the Region I tournament gets the automatic bid to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament which will be played in Tucson this year.
PCC even if they don't win Region I will likely get an at-large bid. That was the case last season and the Aztecs went on to win the championship.
