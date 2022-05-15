Smugglers Fire in Pima County now 50 percent contained, officials say.

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Wildfire that broke out in Pima County is halfway contained and has burned an estimated 5o acres on Sunday evening.
The fire broke out northwest of Sasabe, Ariz.
The Arizona State Forestry said fire crews are dealing with hot temperatures. Steep and rough terrain are also an issue.
Officials say an aircraft has been released for the night.
This remains a developing story, Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.
