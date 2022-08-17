Smartphones used to take pictures of neck, determine chance of stroke

Some smartphones may be able to detect narrow neck arteries which could potentially lead to stroke.
Researchers from Taiwan conducted a small study of adults using 30-second smartphone video recordings of the person's neck.
More than half of those participants had at least a 50% blockage that was previously diagnosed by ultrasound.
The method had an 87% accuracy rate of detecting stenosis in the group known to have carotid artery stenosis.
Experts say more research is needed to determine whether video recorded on smartphones is an acceptable approach in expediting and increasing stroke screening.