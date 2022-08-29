Slowing down

High pressure has moved into an unfavorable position for Monsoon moisture so it's going to be a slow week compared to what we've gotten used to! Expect storms mainly over the high terrain this afternoon with a slight uptick in activity possible the second half of the work week.
Drier air is moving into Southeastern Arizona from the west and northwest so the best chance for storms this afternoon will be in the Mountains. Temperatures will begin to heat up too with highs pushing into the low 100s starting this afternoon. It looks like tomorrow will be the hottest day with highs pushing to 103°/104°. Temperatures will sit around 100 degrees most of this week...
High pressure is expected to move into a more favorable position for Southeastern Arizona over the next couple of days. That will potentially open the area up to a system from the east that could aid in storm development. As of now, activity looks isolated to scattered starting on Thursday! More details to come.
- Today: Sunny and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 103°