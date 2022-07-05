Slowing down this week...

Isolated storms are on tap this afternoon and into the early evening before drier air works its way into Southeastern Arizona. The downward trend in thunderstorm activity means temperatures will go up and triple digits take over!
After an active 4th of July for parts of Southeastern Arizona, we're waking up on a quiet note with just a few clouds. We'll still have enough moisture to work with this afternoon for isolated storms especially to the north of east of Tucson. Storms will fire up around 12 PM/1 PM and will head northeastward. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, gusty wind, lightning and small hail.
Drier air will move into the Southwest over the next few days and that means minimal thunderstorm action. This begins starting tomorrow and will continue the rest of the work week before moisture works its way back into the Southwest. That means temperatures will heat up above normal with highs climbing into the triple digits as early as Wednesday or Thursday. Highs will push to around 105 degrees this weekend with a slight chance for storms at this time.
- Today: Isolated P.M. storms (20%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 99°