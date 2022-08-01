Slowing down...briefly

The first half of the work week will be slower compared to the very active weekend we just had! Even with the slow down, there is still a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon and evening so stay storm alert.
There's a couple of isolated showers this morning mainly from Tucson to the northeast but that should fizzle out early this morning. A ridge of high pressure is going to park itself near or to the west of the 4 Corners Region through midweek and that will slow the Monsoon down slightly the first half of the week. There will still be isolated to scattered storms each afternoon, especially over the higher terrain that could produce gusty wind, heavy rain and flash flooding so continue to keep your guard up!
The ridge will shift eastward the second half of the week and that will place Southeastern Arizona in a more favorable position for widespread thunderstorms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding so stay tuned for more details!
Temperatures will continue to stay below or near average in the mid to upper 90s most of the week with exception of Thursday where we could push to the triple digit mark. It will be short lived, though! As storm coverage increases towards the weekend, temperatures will drop back into the upper 90s.
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Isolated storms then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 99°