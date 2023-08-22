Slower day but still active for some!

It won't be as active as yesterday but parts of Southeastern Arizona still have a moderate to high thunderstorm risk this afternoon. Stay storm alert!
Most of us are waking up dry with the exception of Central Pima County and Western Pinal County. We'll dry out completely over the next couple of hours with most of us seeing tons of sunshine this morning and into the afternoon. Typically, after a very active day, the following day will be slow. This will hold true for most this afternoon with only isolated storms on tap from Tucson to the east. Areas west of Tucson, especially Central Pima County have a high thunderstorm risk this afternoon so stay storm alert. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain and damaging wind.
With most staying dry, temperatures will heat up a bit more this afternoon with highs in the low 100s for the hottest spots but it doesn't last. We'll "cool" down tomorrow thanks to more tropical moisture!
Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in Southern Texas today before heading northwest across Texas and Mexico. High pressure over the Plains is driving this system towards Southeastern Arizona and this system will bring some deep, tropical moisture into the area tomorrow. While the impacts won't be nearly as great as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, scattered to widespread storms will be on tap Wednesday and some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will also take a dive with highs only warming into the 80s and low to mid 90s.
Storm coverage will begin to decrease as we head towards the weekend and temperatures will start to heat up as a result. Highs will push slightly above normal this weekend with highs in the low 100s for the hottest spots.
- Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Scattered storms possible (40%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: PM storms likely (60%). High: 96°