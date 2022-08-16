Slow Today, Busy Starting Tomorrow...

Today will be a slower Monsoon day with only isolated to scattered storms mainly to the south and southwest of Tucson! Flash flood threat remains in place thanks to slow moving thunderstorms so continue to stay storm alert. Then, the Monsoon gets very active as we head towards the weekend....
Storms will fire up during the early afternoon mainly over the high terrain and will be slow movers again today. The best chance will be across Santa Cruz and Western and Central Pima County. We could still see some strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall so beware of flash flooding!
After a slower Monsoon day today, a system approaching from the east will bring tons of moisture and instability starting tomorrow afternoon and evening with more of the same through the weekend! Expect scattered to widespread storms each day, some of which will be strong to severe so damaging wind and hail will be possible. With the heavy rain we have already seen, flash flood is looking likely, especially Friday and Saturday. The areas of biggest concern will be Santa Cruz County and Southern Cochise County, which are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall Wednesday through Friday. Have an alternate route planned if you drive through low-lying areas that tend to flood due to heavy rains. Always remember to turn around, don't drown!
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reschedule. It will be a dangerous weekend for camping, hiking or really any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe!
- Today: Few PM showers and storms (30%). High: 99°
- Tonight: Few storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: PM showers and storms likely (60%). High: 98°