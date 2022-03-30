Slate of street projects in Sierra Vista starts up this spring

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews in Sierra Vista are preparing for annual street maintenance and other street project that will change up some areas.
The city usually starts these street repairs when the weather has warmed up before the summer showers arrive.
The bid for the annual street maintenance project was recently awarded to KE&G and crews got started doing patch work in the neighborhood around North Avenue between Fry Boulevard and Taylor Drive last week.
Crews will begin laying down a sand seal in that same area Monday as conditions allow, starting with Fry Boulevard between Garden and Carmichael avenues and then heading up North Avenue.
Sand seals will next be completed along the neighborhood streets south of Golf Links Road between Regency Drive and Town and Country Drive, where patch work was completed last year. Sunburst Drive, Sunburst Place, and Sunview Way will also receive sand seals as part of the same project.
The annual street maintenance project is expected to wrap up by June.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to find alternate routes around the construction activity when possible. If travel through the area is necessary, please use caution, heed all warning signs, and stay clear of any construction equipment. Residents in the areas receiving sand seals will be notified via door hangers before work begins.
In addition to the annual street maintenance, two other significant street projects are getting underway in Sierra Vista this spring too.
A project to extend Avenida Escuela north to the City’s sports facilities along Tacoma Street is now underway, while major repairs along Charleston Road will begin in late April.
These projects were put out to bid together and the bid was awarded to KE&G Construction. Both projects are expected to wrap up in the summer.
The extension of Avenida Escuela will create an eastern entry and exit point to the Stone and Domingo Paiz sports complexes, linking these facilities with those at Veterans Memorial Park. This will enable the City to better facilitate large events and tournaments, while improving the experience for participants and spectators.
The section of Charleston Road between the Highway 90 Bypass and Colombo Drive requires a full reconstruction, while the section between Colombo and Giulio Cesare will receive an overlay to extend its lifespan. Detailed information regarding traffic control along Charleston will be released in advance of the start of construction, which is expected to begin in late April.
For maps showing the specific streets where work is taking place, click here.