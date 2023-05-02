Six-day Inclusion 1 Mission concludes on Biosphere 2 grounds

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday marks the end of the six-day Inclusion 1 Mission on the grounds of Biosphere 2, where a four-person crew was locked in an air-tight, pressurized habitat for the first time in decades.
The crew was inside SAM - the Space Analog for the Moon and Mars, located just down the road from the original Biosphere 2 facility.
At 10 a.m., the crew will be exiting SAM to share with the rest of the team their findings from this six-day mission.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Kai Staats, the Director of Research, Thursday morning. He explained the only communication from the crew to his team on the outside was via email. They did not have access to the web, Facebook, Instagram, or mobile phones to simulate the physical reality of being far from Earth.
Staats explained that the crew had only 55 gallons of water for the entire mission for the four people. The food in the facility was dehydrated, freeze-dried and vegetarian in order to simulate the kinds of food one would take to the Moon or Mars.
Staats also shared that during the 6 days, the crew completed a walk through the prototype Mars yard wearing pressurized space suits.
The doors to SAM will reopen at 10 a.m. and the crew will conduct a full debriefing session with the rest of the team.
News 4 Tucson will be speaking with the crew when they exit.
