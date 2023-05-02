Six-day Inclusion 1 Mission concludes on Biosphere 2 grounds

The University of Arizona is severing ties with its first female police chief as well as a provost after criticism over campus safety arose following a professor's shooting death. Various Tucson media outlets reported Monday that UA President Robert Robbins announced in a memo that Chief Paula Balafas was departing effective immediately. Senior Vice President and Provost Liesl Folks will step down at the end of the school year. Balafas has been chief since February 2022. Administrators have come under heavy scrutiny in the wake of the October shooting death of Thomas Meixner. The hydrology professor was gunned down by an expelled student. The student had sent threatening messages to Meixner and others.