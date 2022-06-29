Sister of pregnant Tucsonan killed in 2019 pleads for info on suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — It is a homicide case that's grown cold. A Tucson woman is murdered along with her unborn child.

Christina Leonard was murdered on July 3, 2019. The person responsible has not been found. Her family wants justice and wants the person to be held accountable for their actions.

"I believe my sister is not resting and she won't until the person is found," she said.

She asked us to conceal her identity because the killer may still be out there.

But she wants that person to know, "How can you go to sleep every night not only did he take one life he robbed two people's lives ... Not just one."

Christina was five months pregnant with a little girl.

"She loved children; she had her degree in early child development," her sister said.

She was also going back to school to become a lawyer.

Her sister said, she loved helping people.

"She went through her own struggles," she said. "And she didn't want to see nobody struggle whether it be animals or finding homes for the she would foster them."

That is how she found Rocky a dog and became very attached to him.

Christina's sister, along with her four siblings, had a difficult childhood but through it all, she kept them smiling.

"She always saw the brighter side of everything like no matter what life had dealt her," she said.

Their older sister, was like a mother to them. She raised them and is taking Christina's murder especially hard.

However, she does have a message for her slain sister.

"I love her, and just basically, I am not going to stop fighting until we figure out who did this," she said.

The family is asking the public for their help.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.