Sinema introduced bipartisan bill for women's reproductive rights

WASHINGTON (KVOA) — Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema along with Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act.
The bill is a bipartisan legislation protecting women's ability to make their own health care decisions no matter where they live by enacting the core protections of Roe V. Wade and other important Supreme Court cases into law.
The bill comes after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade restricting many women's ability to seek an abortion in the United States.