Silver Alert: Woman missing in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman in Phoenix.
Phoenix PD is looking for Mary Favela, 86-years-old, 5' 00", 140 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.
Phoenix PD, say she left her home, in the area of N 63rd Ave and W Osborn Rd, driving a maroon, 2012 Ford Mustang displaying AZ / ASM9673.
Mary gets easily lost and may appear confused.
If you see Mary or have any information, please call 911 or contact Phoenix PD.