Silver Alert: Pinal County officials looking for missing Queen Creek woman

Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Karen K. Thaler,
Deputies say Thaler is 73 years of age, white female, 5'01" tall, 105 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say Karen left her residence on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. in the area of West Hunt Highway and North Mountain Vista Blvd in Queen Creek Arizona.
Karen suffers from a medical condition where she requires medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her.
She was last seen driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra with an Arizona license plate 5RA5B9A.
Please contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office with any information.