Silver Alert: Missing woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a woman who is missing in Phoenix.
The person is identified as Teresa Marie Jarboe. She is 48-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the area of North 11th Street and East McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police say she suffers from a medical condition causing her to become easily confused.
If you have any information, police ask you to call the Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or email tim.sullivan@phoenix.gov.